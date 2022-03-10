Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Lake Marion Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school, making threats

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 14-year-old student at Lake Marion Creek Middle School is now in custody of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for multiple felonies, including bringing a gun on to school property.

A witness told authorities that he witnessed the suspect say he was going to shoot up the school and shoot a teacher first.

During change of class at second period, the witness heard the remarks, and immediately asked his teacher for a pass to go to the office. When he entered the hallway, he saw the dean of the school, and told him. The dean summoned the School Resource Deputy via radio to the eighth-grade building.

The deputy removed the student from class and asked if he had a weapon on him. The student told the deputy that he had a handgun tucked into his waistband. The deputy removed a Glock 9 mm from the front right side of his waistband, and a magazine from his pocket that was loaded with one round. The gun was not loaded.

The witness told the deputy he also heard that the student had showed someone the gun on Monday, March 7. The deputies interviewed that witness, and she confirmed that suspect had lifted up his shirt and showed her a gun tucked into his waistband during fifth period on Monday after she refused to give him “dap” (a fist bump/high five).

That witness also told the deputy that on Tuesday the student was playing with a bullet and told her that he was going to “shoot up the school” and that “nobody will make it out alive.” Other witnesses heard the student make comments about a shooting

The student said he obtained the gun from his parent’s bedroom.

“The child who immediately reported this crime to school administrators is our hero – he heard something, and immediately said something. There is no telling what this eighth grader might have done otherwise. This juvenile suspect is facing some serious felonies,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

