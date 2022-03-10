Florida education commissioner to step down in April

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Commissioner of Education will step down at the end of April, it was announced Thursday.

Richard Corcoran has served as the Commissioner of Education for more than three years and had previously served as speaker of the Florida House of Representatives.

According to a news release, Corcoran will return to private life and looks forward to spending more time with his wife, Anne, and their six children.

“Richard has been a champion for students and families, and a great leader of the Department of Education,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “We wish him well and thank him for his service.”

Corcoran repaid the compliment in the news release. “Like the rest of the nation, Florida’s school districts have had to weather some of the greatest difficulties they have ever experienced over the past two years, and I couldn’t think of a better governor to serve,” he said.

Corcoran recently clashed with Sarasota school officials last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when he attempted to enforce DeSantis’ order that forbid schools from imposing mask mandates that did not have a no-strings “opt-out” option.

Corcoran said at the time that any school policy must “at minimum” be in accordance with the Parents’ Bill of Rights, and threatened to withhold school board members’ salaries, “as well as other sanctions authorized by law,” until Sarasota officials changed the policy.

The Sarasota school district eventually lifted the mandate when the COVID-19 infection rate dropped to acceptable levels.

The Florida House passed a budget bill last month that would strip $200 million from Sarasota and 11 other school districts that imposed mask mandates. The state Senate softened the measure in it’s budget proposal, instead choosing to use the $200 mission as rewards for school districts that followed DeSantis’ order. Under that plan, Sarasota would not be eligible for those funds.

The Florida Legislature is expected to vote of the final budget Monday and send it to the governor for his signature.

