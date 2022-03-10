CCSO: Sarasota women arrested for shoplifting, using child as lookout

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Sarasota women were arrested for shoplifting at the Port Charlotte Town Center and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officials say the two women used a child as a lookout.

The incident occurred back in February. According to Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials, Gloria and Ericka Hill of Sarasota are facing charges of theft and Gloria is facing an additional charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Officials say that the pair were stuffing clothing into bags they stole from behind the register. Ericka Hill is also accused of pepper spraying a Dillard’s loss prevention officer while fleeing.

The pair and the child were pulled over by a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy near the mall.

Detectives uncovered about $750 worth of stolen merchandise from JcPenney inside the suspects’ vehicle. Dillard’s loss prevention was able to get back its concealed property which was valued at $2,401.51.

