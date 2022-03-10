Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

CCSO: Sarasota women arrested for shoplifting, using child as lookout

Gloria and Erick Hill.
Gloria and Erick Hill.(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Sarasota women were arrested for shoplifting at the Port Charlotte Town Center and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officials say the two women used a child as a lookout.

The incident occurred back in February. According to Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials, Gloria and Ericka Hill of Sarasota are facing charges of theft and Gloria is facing an additional charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Officials say that the pair were stuffing clothing into bags they stole from behind the register. Ericka Hill is also accused of pepper spraying a Dillard’s loss prevention officer while fleeing.

The pair and the child were pulled over by a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy near the mall.

Detectives uncovered about $750 worth of stolen merchandise from JcPenney inside the suspects’ vehicle. Dillard’s loss prevention was able to get back its concealed property which was valued at $2,401.51.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Sarasota Police investigating two homicides on North Tamiami Trail
Human remains were found Friday inside a wildlife preserve in Martin County.
Human remains found near gator-infested canal
Bradenton Police Scam Alert
SCAM ALERT: Bradenton police warns public of spoofed numbers
Detailed employee testimonies accuse Superintendent Cynthia Saunders of inflating graduation...
Manatee schools superintendent reprimanded by state
Diana Pearsall, mugshot
Police: Winter Haven woman arrested for attacking woman changing flat tire in her driveway

Latest News

Futurecast
Tornado Watch until 11 AM
stabbing
Arrest made in couple's stabbing death
gator
Human remains discovered
wwii vet
WWII Veteran turns 100
drown
Drowning prevention