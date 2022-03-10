Advertise With Us
Cache of illegal vape cartridges seized during traffic stop

More than 3,000 vaping cartridges containing cannabis oil -- and a pistol -- were confiscated.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers hit the jackpot when they pulled over a Lamborghini SUV Wednesday in Collier County, troopers say, arresting its two occupants and confiscating thousands of vaping cartridges containing cannabis oil.

Troopers witnessed the 2019 Lamborghini Urus commit a traffic infraction on I-75 Wednesday afternoon. During the traffic stop, troopers saw more than 3000 vape cartridges containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) inside the vehicle.

The two Fort Myers men inside the SUV were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and distribution. The driver was also charged with driving while license suspended (third violation).

The commercially sold vape cartridges are legal in California, Colorado and Michigan but not Florida.

