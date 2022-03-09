Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

VIDEO: Thieves escape with 14 luxury cars totaling nearly $1M

Nearly $1M worth of luxury cars stolen in Illinois. (Source: WLS, THE AUTOBARN COLLECTION, CNN)
By Tre Ward
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) - Thieves lifted more than a dozen high-end used vehicles from a car dealership north of downtown Chicago on Monday.

The vehicles were taken from The Autobarn Collection and included Porsches, Mercedes and Audis – totaling nearly $1 million.

“It was almost like they were just shopping and actually paying for something,” said Sam Mustafa, co-partner of The Autobarn Collection dealership.

The brazen burglary was caught on camera in Evanston, and the car dealership shared a surveillance video that showed a group of people getting away with several high-end vehicles.

Police say those seen on camera appeared to be a group of six.

“Reviewing the video, it does indicate that there was some planning,” said Evanston Police Department Cmdr. Ryan Glew.

The culprits arrived at the car dealership just after 2 a.m. with a security video showing the group using an object to break through the garage entrance and then ripping the alarm system off the wall.

Owners say the group drove off the lot with 14 luxury cars within a matter of six hours and three trips to the dealership.

“The offenders’ ability to disable the audible alarm was definitely a facilitating factor to them being able to take 14 cars and having the time to do so,” Glew said.

Police say they believe the original vehicle used in the heist was also stolen.

“It’s just incredible to me the amount of moxie that they had to come back time and time again, taking more cars each time with no fear,” Mustafa said.

Investigators are continuing their search for those involved in the heist as the group could potentially strike again.

“They’re very fast and luxurious vehicles that could be used in other crimes,” Mustafa said. “I think they’re going to find them. We have trackers in some of the cars. And the detectives are working hard to track these people down.”

Insurance will help replace the cars, but Mustafa says he still wants the thieves caught.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Police Scam Alert
SCAM ALERT: Bradenton police warns public of spoofed numbers
Diana Pearsall, mugshot
Police: Winter Haven woman arrested for attacking woman changing flat tire in her driveway
Vehicles exchange gunfire on U.S. 41 in Manatee County
skyway
Woman in Skyway crash was three times over DUI limit, documents say
Massive growth and development continues in Manatee County.
Manatee County moving ahead with developments to help deal with enormous growth

Latest News

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after Russia's army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions
The rescue of a dog that fell through the thin ice of a frozen pond in Massachusetts was caught...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Firefighters rescue dog from icy pond in Massachusetts
President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
The elderly couple confronts the soldiers
VIDEO: Elderly Ukrainian couple stands up to trespassing Russian soldiers
The Russian request announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its deputy U.N. ambassador...
US accuses Russia of using UN council for disinformation