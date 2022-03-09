Venice website adds information for potential candidates

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has added information to its website to make it easier for people to run for office.

“Our goal was to provide a place online for individuals who were contemplating a run for public office,” said City Clerk Kelly Michaels.

“Let’s face it -- elections can be intimidating, so we wanted to provide an area where a person could check it out privately before stepping up to a public process,” she said. “We also wanted to be able to provide candidates access to the resources and forms they need, on their time schedule, versus limiting them to an appointment during City Hall office hours.”

The new pages can be found on the city’s website, www.venicegov.com, under Government/City Clerk/Election, and include pages for Candidates for Municipal Office, Candidate FAQs, and Campaign Treasurer’s Reports. Information can also be found under I Want To/Run for Municipal Office.

Elections for four city council seats occupied by Rachel Frank, Vice Mayor Nick Pachota, Joe Neunder and Mayor Ron Feinsod, will be held Nov. 8.

The qualifying week for the 2022 election begins at noon Monday, Aug. 22, and ends at noon on Friday, Aug. 26.

