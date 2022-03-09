Advertise With Us
Vehicles exchange gunfire on U.S. 41 in Manatee County

(MGN ONLINE)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - At least two vehicles traded gunfire on U.S. 41 Tuesday evening, hitting at least one other vehicle, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 6:20 p.m., deputies responded to reports that a vehicle heading north in the 4500 block of 14th Street West (U.S. 41) was shooting at another moving vehicle.

By the time deputies arrived, the suspects had fled. Witnesses’ descriptions of the suspects’ vehicles included a black Lexus, a green Dodge Ram, and silver sedan.

A pickup truck also traveling northbound on 14th Street West was struck with a single bullet. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or visit www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

