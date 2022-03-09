Single-member districts will remain in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County commissioners will continue to be elected voters in their own districts.

Unofficial results of Tuesday’s referendum ballot posted on the Sarasota supervisor of elections website shows 57% of voters rejected the county commissioners’ plan to allow citizens to vote for any commissioner, regardless on what district they may live in or which district that commissioner would represent.

In December, over the advice of the county’s Charter Review Board and public opinion, commissioners voted to put the question of at-large voting on the March 8 ballot.

This would have reversed a 2018 referendum decision, when 60% of voters approved the current system, that only allows citizens to cast ballots for a single county commissioner from the district in which the voter resides.

In the only other question on Tuesday’s ballot, voters overwhelmingly approved the continuation of the 1-mill property tax to fund the Sarasota School District. The tax funds help pay for recruiting and retaining teachers, educational programs, textbooks, technology and other resources.

The unofficial vote totals:

School District Millage Referendum: Yes, 84.23% (84,807); No, 15.77% 15,882

County Charter Referendum: Yes, 42.78% (42,523); No 57.22% (56,868).

