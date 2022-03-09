Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Two endangered Amur leopard cubs born at Illinois zoo

Two endangered Amur Leopards were born at a zoo in Illinois.
Two endangered Amur Leopards were born at a zoo in Illinois.(Niabi Zoo)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (Gray News) – An Illinois zoo is celebrating after the successful births of two endangered cubs.

Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Illinois, announced the birth of the Amur leopard cubs in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Fewer than 100 individual Amur leopards exist in the wild and it is the most critically endangered big cat in the world, according to the zoo.

Two endangered Amur Leopards were born in an Illinois zoo.
Two endangered Amur Leopards were born in an Illinois zoo.(Niabi Zoo)

The zoo says there have been only seven others born in the U.S. in 2021.

The Niabi Zoo partnered with the Amur Leopard Species Survival planning group in 2019.

The zoo received and housed one of several Amur Leopards brought over from zoos in Europe to breed with its male Amur leopard “Jilin.” The zoo eventually received “Iona” from the Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens in Great Britain in July 2021.

The zoo said a third cub was born, but only lived a few days. The two surviving cubs, a male and female, are fortunately thriving.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cortez Road
Vehicles exchange gunfire on U.S. 41 in Manatee County
Sarasota schools
Single-member districts will remain in Sarasota County
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
FHP reveals more info on aftermath of alleged DUI crash that injured Trooper
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler was detained by Atlanta police after being mistaken for a...
Police release video of ‘Black Panther’ director detained after being mistaken for bank robber
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
FILE - 'Pill Man' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims confront Purdue Pharma’s owners
WWSB Generic Stock 7
Lake Marion Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school, making threats
Phone scam
Women say invasive phone scam leads to explicit images