Two-day blood drive held in Venice this week

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - OneBlood is holding a two-day blood drive outside of Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., this week on Wednesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

OneBlood officials encourage anyone in good health to come out and donate the “gift of life” aboard the Big Red Bus to ensure that blood is available for those who need it. Please note that it must be at least 56 days since your last whole blood donation and you must be able to provide a photo ID.

Each donor will receive a free OneBlood St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt and $20 eGift Card, along with a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening -- and a snack.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. The links to schedule an appointment can be found here for Thursday.

Poster for Venice's blood drive (City of Venice, FL)

