Charter boat owners hike prices to cover rising fuel costs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cost of gasoline is raising all tides, including on the docks of Sarasota Bay.

Charter boat owners have no choice but to raise rates for day trips on the water to cover the cost of fuel and keep their businesses afloat.

Capt. Doug Ricciardy, owner of Tearin’ Em Up! Fishing Charters, now has to charge his passengers an extra $50 to cover the cost of fuel. He made the call to bump up the price from $500 to $550 for four-hour trips.

“This is a very expensive time we live in,” Ricciardy said. “I mean things are kind of going up. We’re just trying to be safe and do what we can do.”

It’s a modest bump, so he thinks it won’t hurt him in the long run.

For Capt. Chris Brackett, owner of Paradise Fly Sport Fishing, these prices are taking a serious bite out of his fishing business.

His boat holds 300 gallons of fuel. Filling up the whole thing costs about the same as a month of rent. “You’re looking at $1,500 is what it’s coming to to fill that boat up,” he said.

Brackett is holding strong for now, but he said by next month he’ll have no choice but to upcharge passengers.

Those $900 trips will now cost $1,000. It’s a shame, but Brackett understands if usual customers want to skip outings on the water and stay on dry land this year.

“But I hope they understand we have no choice either,” he said. “We do this to provide for our families.”

Many of the captains on the bay are in the same boat. “It gets so frustrating after a while that you just have to sit back and laugh,” Brackett said with a chuckle.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.