Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day

Sustained moderate rainfall possible
By John Scalzi
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For several more days warm and humid weather will be in the forecast. In this nearly early summer-like air we will see showers forming in inland locations each day.

On the coast, the rain is unlikely and inland not everyone will get rain. But this pattern changes Saturday, a day we designate as a First Alert Weather Day for disruptive weather.

Our rain chances, at 20% to 40% over the next three days, will skyrocket to 90% on Saturday. The reason is a cold front will move past the area and trigger showers and thunderstorms in the first half of the day. It’s too early to forecast severe weather but at the moment it appears the strongest storms will be to the north of us.

Nevertheless, thunderstorms will be possible and rainfall totals could be in the half an inch to one-inch category and wide-spread across the inland and coastal regions.

Clearing will take place in the second half of the day on Saturday and winds will become breezy and gusty. There will likely be advisories issued for small craft, rip currents, and possibly high surf. This gusty wind will force down cooler air and highs on Sunday will struggle to hit 70.

