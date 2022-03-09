Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Pfizer begins next phase of COVID-19 pill trial for children

Pfizer begins the next phase of Paxlovid trials in children.
Pfizer begins the next phase of Paxlovid trials in children.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer is now testing a COVID-19 antiviral treatment for children.

The company announced Wednesday that it has started the second and third test phases for Paxlovid in children ages 6 to 17.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already authorized Paxlovid for high-risk people who are 12 and older and weigh at least 88 pounds, but the latest research will focus on the safety and efficacy of the treatment for younger people.

Pfizer’s announcement comes two days after the American Academy of Pediatrics said new COVID-19 cases in children dropped below 100,000 last week. That is the first time that has happened since last August.

White House officials roll out new plan to manage COVID. (CNN/MERCK/WRAL/WALGREENS/UNITED AIRLINES)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cortez Road
Vehicles exchange gunfire on U.S. 41 in Manatee County
Sarasota schools
Single-member districts will remain in Sarasota County
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
FHP reveals more info on aftermath of alleged DUI crash that injured Trooper
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler was detained by Atlanta police after being mistaken for a...
Police release video of ‘Black Panther’ director detained after being mistaken for bank robber
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Jussie Smollett to learn fate in staged attack conviction
FILE - 'Pill Man' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims confront Purdue Pharma’s owners
WWSB Generic Stock 7
Lake Marion Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school, making threats
Phone scam
Women say invasive phone scam leads to explicit images