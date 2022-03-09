Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cortez Road

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed early Wednesday when he crashed his motorcycle on Cortez Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 31-year-old was traveling east on Cortez Road West, west of 44th Avenue East, at about 12:25 a.m. when he lost control while entering a left-hand curve. The motorcycle left the roadway, entered the median and collided with a pole, investigators said.

