Martin County woman charged with DUI after huffing deodorant

Katherine Theodore, charged with DUI
Katherine Theodore, charged with DUI(Martin County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 31-year old Martin County woman is being charged with DUI after deputies discovered a mound of empty Right Guard deodorant cans in her car.

During a traffic stop, deputies noticed a strong scent of deodorant coming from Katherine Theodore’s vehicle. When deputies inquired about the smell and cans, Theodore was slow to explain.

Theodore said she had the deodorant because she really likes the smell and frequently sprays it.

After further investigation, Theodore admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the day, then huffing the deodorant while she was driving her vehicle.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has made 65 DUI arrests so far this year. Impaired driving is not just limited to alcohol, it also includes drugs and now deodorant, or any type of inhalant that can impair you while you are behind the wheel.

