Caught on video: Car hits man inside convenience store

Car crashes into building in Martin County
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A convenience store customer on Florida’s east coast is lucky to be alive after a car crashed through the door, sending him flying into store shelves.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Hutchinson Island Monday. The 21-year-old driver told deputies she meant to hit the brake, but missed.

The injured customer was taken to the hospital with injuries to his face from broken glass. He is expected to recover.

While first responders tended to him, deputies say he asked if the beer he had just purchased survived the crash.

Careless driving charges against the driver are likely, the sheriff’s office said.

