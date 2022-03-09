Big changes coming this weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jacket and sweater weather to return this weekend as a strong cold front will be ripping through on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 40s by Sunday morning for most of the area with wind chills in the upper 30′s. We will have a First Alert Weather Day on Saturday as the front moves through our area. That means expect some disruptive weather mainly late morning early Saturday afternoon as the front moves through. Right now we are looking at a line of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms moving through sometime late Saturday morning through early afternoon.

Good chance for rain with this front (WWSB)

It’s too early to say whether we will see any severe storms but with the water temperature in the mid 70s and a strong cold front that usually means we will see one or two of the storms get strong. It will be windy with boating and beach advisories likely to be issued for Saturday through early Sunday morning. Stay tuned.

Sea fog will also become an issue as winds will be switching around to the SW at 10-15 mph which could create some fog in the eastern Gulf and move onshore during the overnight hours. The most concerning time will be late Wednesday through Thursday morning for the advection fog to roll in.

Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies at times otherwise partly cloudy conditions are expected. It will be warm once again with highs in the low 80s near the beaches and mid 80s away from the water. There is a small chance for a few isolated showers mainly well inland.

Thursday a weak front moves in late in the day. We will see some sea fog in the morning and then look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. There is a 40% chance for a few showers late in the day as the front approaches late in the day. This front will lose a lot of it punch before it reaches our coast.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high around 80 degrees and only a 20% chance for a few passing showers. Saturday we will see the big change. The cold front looks to be moving through during the late morning early afternoon time frame. We will have mostly cloudy skies and a 70% chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms with the front. Winds will be strong from the SW at the start of the day followed by strong NW winds by the mid afternoon. Winds will be 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Winter moves in late Saturday night and early Sunday morning with lows in the mid 40s and around 50 at the beach. The wind chills could get into the upper 30′s due to the NE winds at 10-15 mph on Sunday morning. Skies will clear Sunday with highs only reaching into the mid to upper 60s.

A rip current statement will be in place on Saturday through Sunday morning at least.

