MLB launches $1M fund for ballpark workers, matching union

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball launched a $1 million fund Tuesday to support spring training workers impacted by canceled games, matching the amount of the fund the players’ association announced last week.

MLB said the money will be administered by teams to part-time and seasonal workers based on financial need. Eligible groups include concessionaires, grounds crew, security, clubhouse and ballpark workers,

MLB said it plans to announce a fund for seasonal and part-time workers affected by missed regular-season games.

“Regrettably, the people who make Spring Training a first-class experience for our fans have been affected through no fault of their own,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “Major League Baseball and our Clubs remain committed to supporting our most vulnerable staff.”

The players’ association said Friday its fund will be administered by the union and the AFL-CIO.

The union also announced a $500,000 fund to support not-for-profit youth development programs whose fundraising and promotion were disrupted by spring training cancellations. Applications are due March 31 for grants of up to $5,000.

