Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man gets 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times

Curtis Bradley, 63, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more...
Curtis Bradley, 63, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times.(Oldham County Detention Center via WAVE)
By Brett Martin and Julia Huffman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison last week after sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times.

Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11, according to court documents. The assaults continued over several years.

Court documents say Bradley recorded the abuse with cameras set up in his bedroom and with his cell phone.

His wife would take the girl to Bradley’s house with the intent that he would engage in sexual contact with the child. Bradley would give his wife cash and drugs in return, court documents said.

The two were arrested in 2019 on human trafficking charges. Monica Bass-Bradley was charged with human trafficking of a victim under the age of 18 and unlawful transaction of a minor under the age of 16 for an illegal sex act.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute predators who sexually exploit the most vulnerable individuals in our communities, the children,” U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett said.

Bradley does not have a chance for parole, Bennett said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristen Kay Watts
Sarasota woman’s bond set at $52,000 in crash that injured FHP Trooper
Kristen Kay Watts
Highway Patrol trooper hurt when Sarasota woman ignores roadblock in place for Skyway foot race
Daytona police are investigating a double murder that happened early Sunday morning.
Police: Couple stabbed to death riding bikes home in Fla.
Florida Highway Patrol released video of the DWI crash
Florida Highway Patrol releases video of crash involving trooper, allegedly intoxicated driver
Corey Pujols, a Dunkin' employee in Tampa, was charged after a customer died on Friday.
Florida Dunkin’ worker sentenced for fatal punch of customer

Latest News

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Ukraine aid grows to near $14B in $1.5T government bill
Twin Cities teachers and their supporters brave sub-zero temperatures Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022,...
Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew formally dismissed
FILE - A sign is displayed outside a McDonald's restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des...
McDonald’s, Starbucks, GE pull out of Russia over war
President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with...
‘The best of us’: Biden promises improved care for veterans