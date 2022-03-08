Advertise With Us
Jacksonville man faces over 3 years in prison for possessing firearms while under domestic violence injunction

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Andrew Carl Fulda, 44, to 37 months in federal prison for possessing firearms while he was subject to a domestic violence injunction. The Court also ordered Fulda to forfeit two rifles, a carbine, two pistols, two revolvers, nine silencers, and 4,435 rounds of ammunition. Fulda had pleaded guilty on November 16, 2021.

According to court documents, in September 2021, a Special Agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives received information that Fulda may be possessing firearms despite being prohibited by a domestic violence injunction. The agent verified Fulda’s prohibited status by reviewing the injunction, which informed Fulda that it would be a federal criminal felony offense for him to possess firearms or ammunition while subject to the injunction. The agent also observed that, in April 2020, Fulda had executed an affidavit attesting that he had turned over all of his firearms to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO). The agent also obtained records showing that Fulda had registered multiple silencers in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record but had not surrendered the silencers to JSO.

Upon further investigation, the agent identified a residence where Fulda had moved his firearms safe and obtained a federal search warrant for the residence. Upon executing the search warrant, the agent located the firearms safe, which contained multiple handguns and a silencer that was not registered to Fulda. Also in the room with the firearms safe were an unregistered short-barreled rifle, additional firearms and silencers, and more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition.

