Florida woman charged with killing boyfriend on Alabama road

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A Florida woman making a cross-country drive with her boyfriend allegedly let him out on Interstate 10 and then intentionally ran him down, killing him, authorities said.

Johana Suarez, 37, of Miami was jailed on a murder charge in the death of Henry Hernandez, 48, news outlets reported. The man was found dead on the side of I-10 west of Mobile about 5 a.m. Sunday.

The two were westbound for California and spent Saturday night in Mississippi, Capt. Paul Burch of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV. They got up early Sunday and headed off in the wrong direction, resulting in an argument that ended with Hernandez getting out of the vehicle with his belongings just a few miles into Alabama.

“She drove away. She didn’t get too far away, turned around began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-10 and struck him at a high rate of speed pretty much killing him instantly,” Burch said. Evidence from the vehicle’s computer system showed it was traveling at 73 mph (117.48 kph) upon impact, he said.

Uninjured in the crash, Suarez was jailed without bond and doesn’t have have a lawyer who could speak on her behalf. Court records show she has a criminal history that includes domestic violence charges.

