Fla. sheriff seeking information on naked American flag thief

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Yes, you read that headline correctly.

Last week, surveillance video captured a naked individual on John Anderson Drive in Ormond Beach. He approaches a home and then covers himself with an American flag.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone recognizes the man, who you can see a lot of in the video. If you recognize him, please contact Deputy Maxwell at TMaxwell@vcso.us, or call District 3 North at 386-323-0151.

