Fingerprint ties North Port 7-Eleven robbery suspect to 2019 crime

Mario Allen
Mario Allen(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port confirms that one person was arrested in connection with a robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store. There are other suspects being sought in the string of three convenience store robberies within a few hours.

Mario Allen was arrested in Hillsborough County and is charged in connection with the North Port robbery which happened on Feb. 23. North Port Police say four black males wearing hoodies walked into the store, grabbed the clerk and took cigarettes and cigars and an undetermined amount of money from the register.

The subjects then fled north bound from the store in a blue SUV. Just 30 minutes earlier, a 7-Eleven in Venice was robbed. An hour later, a Mobile gas station in Lakewood Ranch was robbed under similar circumstances.

Investigators say they found a stolen cell phone with Allen’s fingerprint on it. They’ve also tied that same fingerprint to a similar robbery that occurred in 2019.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office say that the print was found on a garbage can following a July 28, 2019 robbery of a gas station on Clark Road. Hillsborough County has added a hold for Sarasota County on Allen’s list of charges.

As for other suspects, none have been identified at this time.

