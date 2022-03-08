Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Debra Johnes Riva retirement leaves vacancy in Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court

The Honorable Judge Debra Johnes Riva
The Honorable Judge Debra Johnes Riva(Twelfth Judicial Circuit)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After 15 years of service, the Hon. Debra Johnes Riva is stepping down from the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court for retirement.

Riva received her B.A. degree from the University of South Florida in 1988 and her J.D. degree from Nova Southeastern University in 1991.

In 2006, Riva was the lead prosecutor for one of Sarasota’s most infamous crimes that lead to Joseph Peter Smith being convicted of multiple felonies for the abduction and killing of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia. The case garnered national attention when surveillance video showed Carlie being grabbed by Smith, which then prompted a massive manhunt for her abductor.

Smith was sentenced to death and died on death row last year.

Immediately following the case in 2007, Riva was elected to the court and has held her position through re-elections up until now.

Due to Riva’s retirement, the Judicial Nominating Commission is seeking applications for nomination from all persons who meet the eligibility requirements set forth in the Florida Constitution. Applicants must be able to fulfill the Constitutional qualifications before assuming the office of Circuit Court Judge, which require the person to be a member in good standing of The Florida Bar for the preceding five years, a resident of the Twelfth Judicial Circuit, and a registered voter in the State of Florida.

The application form for the judgeship may be downloaded from the Office of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s website at www.flgov.com by following the “Judicial” link to the 2021 Judicial Appointment Application.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristen Kay Watts
Sarasota woman’s bond set at $52,000 in crash that injured FHP Trooper
Kristen Kay Watts
Highway Patrol trooper hurt when Sarasota woman ignores roadblock in place for Skyway foot race
Daytona police are investigating a double murder that happened early Sunday morning.
Police: Couple stabbed to death riding bikes home in Fla.
Florida Highway Patrol released video of the DWI crash
Florida Highway Patrol releases video of crash involving trooper, allegedly intoxicated driver
Corey Pujols, a Dunkin' employee in Tampa, was charged after a customer died on Friday.
Florida Dunkin’ worker sentenced for fatal punch of customer

Latest News

Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
AWESOME BABY! Dick Vitale announces he is cancer-free
Johana Suarez, charged with killing her boyfriend
Florida woman charged with killing boyfriend on Alabama road
Mario Allen
Fingerprint ties North Port 7-Eleven robbery suspect to 2019 crime
mlb
MLB launches $1M fund for ballpark workers, matching union