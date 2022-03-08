Debra Johnes Riva retirement leaves vacancy in Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After 15 years of service, the Hon. Debra Johnes Riva is stepping down from the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court for retirement.

Riva received her B.A. degree from the University of South Florida in 1988 and her J.D. degree from Nova Southeastern University in 1991.

In 2006, Riva was the lead prosecutor for one of Sarasota’s most infamous crimes that lead to Joseph Peter Smith being convicted of multiple felonies for the abduction and killing of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia. The case garnered national attention when surveillance video showed Carlie being grabbed by Smith, which then prompted a massive manhunt for her abductor.

Smith was sentenced to death and died on death row last year.

Immediately following the case in 2007, Riva was elected to the court and has held her position through re-elections up until now.

Due to Riva’s retirement, the Judicial Nominating Commission is seeking applications for nomination from all persons who meet the eligibility requirements set forth in the Florida Constitution. Applicants must be able to fulfill the Constitutional qualifications before assuming the office of Circuit Court Judge, which require the person to be a member in good standing of The Florida Bar for the preceding five years, a resident of the Twelfth Judicial Circuit, and a registered voter in the State of Florida.

The application form for the judgeship may be downloaded from the Office of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s website at www.flgov.com by following the “Judicial” link to the 2021 Judicial Appointment Application.

