Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Cold front to move through Saturday

Warm muggy weather to stick around through Friday
Could see some strong thunderstorms
Could see some strong thunderstorms(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The A/C has been working overtime this early Spring as temperatures have been some 10 degrees above average lately. Temperatures will continue to warm into the mid 80s over the next several days. We will see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a high of 85 degrees and a feels like around 90 by mid afternoon. There is a 20% chance for an isolated coastal shower or possible thunderstorm during the afternoon and a 40% chance inland east of I-75. With a steady south to southwest wind at 10-15 mph don’t expect to see much of that rain west of I-75 however.

Wednesday those winds turn more toward the SW which will favor a few inland storms once again but the coverage should be rather small. We will see mostly sunny skies to start the day and end up with partly cloudy skies by the mid afternoon. The high on Wednesday 84 degrees well above the average which is 77.

Thursday the warm weather continues with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s once again and a slight chance for scattered inland storms once again. Winds will be out of the SSW at 10-15 mph.

Friday we will see an increase in cloudiness in advance of a strong cold front. Look for variable clouds and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times during the afternoon.

Much cooler Sunday
Much cooler Sunday(WWSB)

Saturday morning we wake up to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We will see our rain chances increasing through the morning as the cold front moves in. The rain chance stands at 50% right now. We will see a line of showers with a few embedded thunderstorms. The chance of getting thunderstorms is at 30%. Winds will be picking up out of the west and then turn to the NW later in the afternoon once the front moves south of our area. Those winds will be 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. There will more than likely be small craft advisories for Saturday and possibly lingering into Sunday morning.

Sunday starts off much cooler with lows in the upper 40s inland and low 50s near the coast. Skies will clear on Sunday with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Strong cold front to move through Saturday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Monday 3/7/2022

Most Read

Kristen Kay Watts
Highway Patrol trooper hurt when Sarasota woman ignores roadblock in place for Skyway foot race
Daytona police are investigating a double murder that happened early Sunday morning.
Police: Couple stabbed to death riding bikes home in Fla.
Hot
Hot Sunday, then Humid into the week!
SPFD
Massive fire destroys steakhouse in St. Pete
Kristen Kay Watts
Sarasota woman’s bond set at $52,000 in crash that injured FHP Trooper

Latest News

Strong cold front to move through Saturday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Monday 3/7/2022
John Scalzi's Monday forecast
A chance for rain and cool air by the end of the week
faw
First Alert Weather - 11pm March 4, 2022
wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm March 3, 2022