Cold front to move through Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The A/C has been working overtime this early Spring as temperatures have been some 10 degrees above average lately. Temperatures will continue to warm into the mid 80s over the next several days. We will see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a high of 85 degrees and a feels like around 90 by mid afternoon. There is a 20% chance for an isolated coastal shower or possible thunderstorm during the afternoon and a 40% chance inland east of I-75. With a steady south to southwest wind at 10-15 mph don’t expect to see much of that rain west of I-75 however.

Wednesday those winds turn more toward the SW which will favor a few inland storms once again but the coverage should be rather small. We will see mostly sunny skies to start the day and end up with partly cloudy skies by the mid afternoon. The high on Wednesday 84 degrees well above the average which is 77.

Thursday the warm weather continues with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s once again and a slight chance for scattered inland storms once again. Winds will be out of the SSW at 10-15 mph.

Friday we will see an increase in cloudiness in advance of a strong cold front. Look for variable clouds and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times during the afternoon.

Saturday morning we wake up to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We will see our rain chances increasing through the morning as the cold front moves in. The rain chance stands at 50% right now. We will see a line of showers with a few embedded thunderstorms. The chance of getting thunderstorms is at 30%. Winds will be picking up out of the west and then turn to the NW later in the afternoon once the front moves south of our area. Those winds will be 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. There will more than likely be small craft advisories for Saturday and possibly lingering into Sunday morning.

Sunday starts off much cooler with lows in the upper 40s inland and low 50s near the coast. Skies will clear on Sunday with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area.

