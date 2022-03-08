City of Sarasota suspends ties to Russian sister city

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is cutting ties with Vladimir, its sister city in Russia--at least for now.

After a long debate, the city commissioners unanimously voted to temporarily suspend its relationship with the city.

Commissioner Hagen Brody originally brought the proposal forward to end the relationship permanently. He calls Sarasota’s ties to Vladimir inappropriate given the conflict in Ukraine.

At the meeting, he insisted this is a way to show Russia that this city does not condone the Russian government’s actions.

“This would send a message not just to our residents that this is abhorrent, but also in some tiny way, for us to join in the international community’s condemnation and isolation of Russia,” Brody said at the meeting.

Some disagreed with this take.

Members of the Sarasota Sister Cities Association spoke up saying this relationship is more helpful than harmful. Americans and Russians come together for events like chess tournaments and form long-lasting friendships.

Advocates to keep the relationship say it’s a way to reduce tensions between the countries.

“With our military we want the strong right hand,” Craig Hollinger, a member of the Sister Cities Association of Sarasota said. “We also want to reach out in friendship. This thing has to have a political diplomatic solution in the end. We don’t help better facilitate that by breaking the relationship.”

Commissioners decided to suspend the relationship rather than end it permanently after listening to the points brought up by the speakers.

