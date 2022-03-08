AWESOME BABY! Dick Vitale announces he is cancer-free

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dick Vitale, sports commentator and beloved Suncoast personality, has announced that he is cancer-free.

Dickie V. took to Twitter to announce the good news.

OMG ALL THE PRAYERS many of u have sent have been answered as DR Brown who heads my cancer TEAM called & said PET SCAN came back that NO CANCER is showing. I feel like a coach playing for the Final 4 has a PTPer hit a shot at buzzer. My MARCH MADNESS starts with a W baby ! pic.twitter.com/HS2yI3wgpB — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 8, 2022

The Lakewood Ranch resident received a second cancer diagnosis in 2021 but the high-energy Vitale is continuing his fight.

“I had announced in August that I underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma (which has been totally cleared), yet the doctors believe this lymphoma diagnosis is unrelated. What’s evident is that the treatment plan for this lymphoma is going to be a lot tougher, and in both cases, early detection played an important role in helping to manage the cancers,” Vitale wrote.

He received treatment at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and continued to work at ESPN when he was able.

Vitale has been with ESPN since the company’s first year on air in 1979 and is known for his enthusiastic commentary and catchphrases. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

