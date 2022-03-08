Advertise With Us
AWESOME BABY! Dick Vitale announces he is cancer-free

Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast Conference men's tournament Monday, March 9, 2020, in Las Vegas.(Isaac Brekken | AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dick Vitale, sports commentator and beloved Suncoast personality, has announced that he is cancer-free.

Dickie V. took to Twitter to announce the good news.

The Lakewood Ranch resident received a second cancer diagnosis in 2021 but the high-energy Vitale is continuing his fight.

I had announced in August that I underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma (which has been totally cleared), yet the doctors believe this lymphoma diagnosis is unrelated. What’s evident is that the treatment plan for this lymphoma is going to be a lot tougher, and in both cases, early detection played an important role in helping to manage the cancers,” Vitale wrote.

He received treatment at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and continued to work at ESPN when he was able.

Vitale has been with ESPN since the company’s first year on air in 1979 and is known for his enthusiastic commentary and catchphrases. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

