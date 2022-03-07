Venice man sentenced to 10 years for attempted sex acts on children

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man captured during a sting operation has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Douglas Mutschler was arrested during the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Operation Intercept VI. The operation arrested several suspects, ranging in ages from 19-65, who thought they were communicating with young male and female children after responding to ads on the internet.

The individuals were actually communicating with undercover detectives. Mutschler was already on felony probation for crimes against a 17-year-old girl in Seminole County when he arrested by the sting.

Mutschler, 40, of Venice, was sentenced to 10 years on charges of attempted lewd or lascivious battery and traveling to meet a minor to engage in sex. After his sentence he will have to serve five years of sexual offender probation which will require him to wear a GPS monitor.

He will also have to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.

