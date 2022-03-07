Truck lost two containers of chemical, caused road closure in Lee County

Lee County, Fla. (WWSB) -

UPDATE: The traffic alert is clear. The road is fully open.

---

Currently southbound I-75 is closed at the 118-mile marker in Lee County.

A truck lost two containers containing sodium hydroxide.

Approximately 200 gallons has leaked out onto the southbound lanes.

The Florida Highway Patrol and emergency crews are on scene assessing. Traffic is currently being diverted off at the 123-mile marker (Corkscrew Road).

The closure will affect folks traveling south to Naples, Marco Island or Alligator Alley.

When the road re-opens we will update you online at www.mysuncoast.com and on-air.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.