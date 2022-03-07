Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office provides update on deputy shot in traffic stop

Family members of Troy Andersen, the Taylor County deputy who was shot multiple times Tuesday...
Family members of Troy Andersen, the Taylor County deputy who was shot multiple times Tuesday night, say his condition is improving as he continues recovering from his injuries at the hospital.(TCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Taylor County Deputy shot by a former Sarasota resident during a traffic stop is improving.

According to officials, Deputy Troy Anderson was shot on Feb. 22 by Gregory Ryan Miedema. Miedema, formerly of Sarasota, was shot and killed during a home invasion in Dixie County by the homeowner.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office posted an update to their Facebook page from the deputy’s wife.

“Troy got to go outside and walk around tonight. His pain is controlled and he is doing great,” the post said. “Hopefully, we will be out of here soon. Thank you all so much again for the love and support.”

A law enforcement procession brought Anderson home to his house. Residents held up flags to rally around Anderson.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristen Kay Watts
Sarasota woman’s bond set at $52,000 in crash that injured FHP Trooper
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
FHP reveals more info on aftermath of alleged DUI crash that injured Trooper
Corey Pujols, a Dunkin' employee in Tampa, was charged after a customer died on Friday.
Florida Dunkin’ worker sentenced for fatal punch of customer
Kristen Kay Watts
Highway Patrol trooper hurt when Sarasota woman ignores roadblock in place for Skyway foot race
Florida Highway Patrol released video of the DWI crash
Florida Highway Patrol releases video of crash involving trooper, allegedly intoxicated driver

Latest News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cortez Road
PGT Window
Discovering the Suncoast - Hurricane impact-resistant windows
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Wednesday March 9
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Wednesday March 9
Florida Forest Service crew members wait for heavy machinery as a new hot spot flares in the...
Some allowed to go home, others evacuated as Panhandle wildfires grow
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day