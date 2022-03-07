Taylor County Sheriff’s Office provides update on deputy shot in traffic stop

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Taylor County Deputy shot by a former Sarasota resident during a traffic stop is improving.

According to officials, Deputy Troy Anderson was shot on Feb. 22 by Gregory Ryan Miedema. Miedema, formerly of Sarasota, was shot and killed during a home invasion in Dixie County by the homeowner.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office posted an update to their Facebook page from the deputy’s wife.

“Troy got to go outside and walk around tonight. His pain is controlled and he is doing great,” the post said. “Hopefully, we will be out of here soon. Thank you all so much again for the love and support.”

A law enforcement procession brought Anderson home to his house. Residents held up flags to rally around Anderson.

