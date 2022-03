BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a four-day week for Manatee County students ahead of Spring Break.

Schools will be closed on Friday, March 11 for Record day and then again on March 14 to March 18 for spring break. Schools will reopen on Monday, March 21.

The school district wishes its students a safe and enjoyable break.

