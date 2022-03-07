Sarasota woman’s bond set at $52,000 in crash that injured FHP Trooper

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota woman accused of driving intoxicated and crashing into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle after ignoring a series of roadblocks, has been given a bond.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that Kristen Kay Watts, 52, was speeding northbound on I-275 at approximately 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The crash report claims she ignored a detour setup to direct drivers away from the Skyway 10K Race, and continued to weave through a series of traffic cones and other barriers.

State officers tried to stop Watts as she kept driving toward the Sunshine Skyway Bridge where thousands of people were running, but FHP reports she wouldn’t stop. The crash report claims she then drove past several Florida Fish and Wildlife officers who were guarding the closed toll plaza on the Manatee County end of the bridge.

Soon after, two FHP troopers tried to stop her. The troopers parked on both the northbound lanes to prevent the driver from getting any closer to the runners, but Watts crashed her BMW into one of the patrol vehicles nearly head-on.

Court records indicate that Watts’ Blood Alcohol Level was .094.

FHP says Watts and trooper in the patrol vehicle were seriously injured and were taken to a nearby hospital. As of Monday, there is no update on the trooper’s condition. Manatee County Search and Rescue posted a tribute to the bravery of the trooper who put her vehicle in between Watts’ and the joggers. She has been identified as Trooper Toni Shuck and she is recuperating at home.

Watts is charged with DWI with serious injury, a third-degree felony. She was released from the hospital and taken to the Manatee County Jail.

