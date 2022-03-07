Sarasota County Fire deployed to wildfire in Bay County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire Department was called to assist with an ongoing wildfire in Bay County. Officials say they may be deployed for several days.

Their presence was requested by the the state so SCFD sent a crew of one engine with four personnel to assist with the wildfire in Bay County over the weekend.

Crews arrived safely on Sunday and will stay as long as needed.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.