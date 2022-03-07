Palmetto woman worries as her brother stays in Ukraine to fight

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - As Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine, families are spending their days worrying about loved ones still inside the war-torn country.

That includes a woman in Palmetto who’s brother is fighting for the Ukrainian army. Anhelita Cherepanova spends each morning and night looking at her phone hoping for some good news.

“The whole world is changed right now,” she said. “And every morning I’m just checking my phone.”

Anhelita knows little about where her brother Andre is day to day. She knows he’s fighting for an anti-aircraft missile division, but he can’t share many more details for his own safety.

“He sends me messages,” she explained. “Like I’m still alive, everything is good, don’t worry.”

The messages bring some comfort, but its hard not to worry. Especially when she sees troubling news coming from overseas.

Heart wrenching images keep pouring into her social media feeds showing scenes of destruction in Ukrainian cities.

“I’m a mother of three kids,” Anhelita said looking at photos of children standing shattered cities on her Facebook feed. “I would like to cry.”

Anhelita has asked Andre if he could find a way to leave Ukraine to go somewhere safer, but he told her he isn’t going anywhere.

“He told me no, it never happen,” Anhelita said. “I’m not going to leave Ukraine. He told me that he knows the war is coming and he told me I am the soldier and I am going to protect this country.”

Anhelita’s husband Igor is worried about his family too.

His mother and other relatives are safe where they are now, but every day there’s more news of the destruction.

“They’re saying that the Russians are hitting all kinds of civilians properties like all day, all night,” Igor said.

While they wait to hear from family members, Anhelita and Igor are doing what they can on the Suncoast. They’ve been attending and photographing rallies advocating an end to the war so soldiers like Andre can come home.

Beyond that, all they can do is hope for the best.

“I’m just praying to the god hoping that he will come back alive,” Anhelita said.

The Cherepanovas are also launching a fundraiser. They’re selling non-fungible tokens and other items online to generate money that can be sent to Andre’s unit as well as to Ukrainian refugees.

