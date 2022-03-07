Advertise With Us
Miami-Dade murder suspect arrested in Tallahassee

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - U.S. Marshals say they have captured a Miami-Dade murder suspect outside a vape shop on the corner of Capital Circle and Crawfordville Highway.

A U.S. Marshals spokesperson says Paul Harden was wanted for murder in Miami-Dade and they tracked him to a family member’s home off Balkin Road in Tallahassee.

U.S. Marshals had been watching the home for several days and arrested Harden when he walked to a nearby vape shop at about 11:20 a.m. Monday.

U.S. Marshals say Harden was wanted on a warrant for a murder outside Tony’s Food Market at 2541 NW 95th Street in Miami on Oct. 17, 2021. Miami Dade Police say an argument escalated into the shooting there.

Marshals — along with several Leon County Sheriff’s Office K-9s — arrested Harden in the parking lot without incident.

He will be booked into the Leon County Jail to await his return to Miami to face charges.

