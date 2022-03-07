Miami-Dade murder suspect arrested in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - U.S. Marshals say they have captured a Miami-Dade murder suspect outside a vape shop on the corner of Capital Circle and Crawfordville Highway.

A U.S. Marshals spokesperson says Paul Harden was wanted for murder in Miami-Dade and they tracked him to a family member’s home off Balkin Road in Tallahassee.

U.S. Marshals had been watching the home for several days and arrested Harden when he walked to a nearby vape shop at about 11:20 a.m. Monday.

U.S. Marshals say Harden was wanted on a warrant for a murder outside Tony’s Food Market at 2541 NW 95th Street in Miami on Oct. 17, 2021. Miami Dade Police say an argument escalated into the shooting there.

Marshals — along with several Leon County Sheriff’s Office K-9s — arrested Harden in the parking lot without incident.

He will be booked into the Leon County Jail to await his return to Miami to face charges.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.