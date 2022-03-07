Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee County student wins prestigious arts award against 17,000 other students

Mia Gonzalez
Mia Gonzalez
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Parrish Community High School freshman won a prestigious arts award competing against more than 17,000 national and international students in the “Embracing our Differences” exhibit.

Mia Gonzalez, the artist of the piece “Cultural Buffet”, was thrilled to discover she had been chosen as the winner although it came as a surprise. Mia stated she was glad she was able to participate in the competition as it was a perfect opportunity to spread a message.

Mia’s art teacher, Hailey Patalano, expressed that she is impressed by Mia’s hard work and dedication. She also stated that she is very proud of Mia and happy her piece was chosen.

