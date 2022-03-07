Advertise With Us
Man accused of impersonating officer, stealing goods

William Ira Tillman III
William Ira Tillman III(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man allegedly posing as a police officer and taking merchandise from stores in Polk County and pawning them has been arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Fifty-two-year-old William Ira Tillman III was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and theft.

In October 2021, a Lowe’s in Lake Wales called the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to report a stolen $1,100 inverter generator. Detectives believe Tillman entered the garden area, removed a police style badge from under his shirt, and displayed the badge around his neck.

Tillman then told a store associate that he was picking up a donation for the Sheriff’s Office and took the generator from the store without paying.

The generator was found at a pawn shop in Orlando where Tillman had sold it.

During the investigation, detectives discovered Tillman had also stolen items from two different Walmart stores, including a 50-inch Samsung television in Winter Haven, where he told a store associate he was picking up the television for the “police department” and had the paperwork in his car. Tillman left the television with the associate and fled the store.

In November 2021, Tillman entered a Walmart in Haines City, and while wearing a Walmart associate vest, stole merchandise valued at $591. Approximately an hour after the theft, Tillman sold the stolen merchandise at a pawn shop in Orlando.

“Tillman is already facing a plethora of charges in other counties, and we are going to do everything we can to hold him accountable for his actions,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release.

Judd said Tillman is also being held on warrants in Alachua and Seminole counties. His criminal history includes 15 felonies and 4 misdemeanors for grand theft auto, fraud, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, organized scheme to defraud, defraud a health care provider, false information to a law enforcement officer, possession of cocaine, and multiple charges of grand theft, obtaining property by worthless check, failure to appear, and violation of probation.

