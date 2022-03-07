Health department closes COVID testing site at Ed Smith Stadium

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Department of Health has closed the COVID-19 testing site at Ed Smith Stadium.

The site’s last day of operation was March 6. A health department spokeswoman told ABC7 Monday that there was no official reason for the closing.

Testing will continue at the following locations:

Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th St., Sarasota. PCR Tests: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. *Rapid tests are for first responders and school-aged children.

Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port. PCR Tests: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rapid tests are for first responders and school-aged children.

Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S. PCR Tests: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rapid tests are for first responders and school aged children.

Former Sarasota Kennel Club. 5400 Bradenton Rd., Sarasota. Both PCR and Rapid Tests: Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

