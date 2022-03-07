Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Health department closes COVID testing site at Ed Smith Stadium

(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Department of Health has closed the COVID-19 testing site at Ed Smith Stadium.

The site’s last day of operation was March 6. A health department spokeswoman told ABC7 Monday that there was no official reason for the closing.

Testing will continue at the following locations:

  • Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th St., Sarasota. PCR Tests: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. *Rapid tests are for first responders and school-aged children.
  • Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port. PCR Tests: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rapid tests are for first responders and school-aged children.
  • Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S. PCR Tests: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rapid tests are for first responders and school aged children.
  • Former Sarasota Kennel Club. 5400 Bradenton Rd., Sarasota. Both PCR and Rapid Tests: Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

