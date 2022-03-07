Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Guest releases real bat during ‘The Batman’ screening as a prank, movie theater says

Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson...
Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson Plaza on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Moviegoers in Austin, Texas, got to see more than one type of bat during a screening of “The Batman” this weekend.

An actual bat was spotted swooping around inside the theater, putting the movie on pause while management called animal control and tried — unsuccessfully — to get the critter out, KXAN reported Friday.

Guests were offered their money back, but most chose to stick it out and watch the film “bat and all,” according to one moviegoer.

The Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis says the bat was likely released into the theater as a prank. The theater’s general manager Heidi Deno said they will be “adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry.”

There were no reports of anyone being bitten during the incident. Less than 1% of bats in the wild have rabies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristen Kay Watts
Sarasota woman’s bond set at $52,000 in crash that injured FHP Trooper
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
FHP reveals more info on aftermath of alleged DUI crash that injured Trooper
Corey Pujols, a Dunkin' employee in Tampa, was charged after a customer died on Friday.
Florida Dunkin’ worker sentenced for fatal punch of customer
Kristen Kay Watts
Highway Patrol trooper hurt when Sarasota woman ignores roadblock in place for Skyway foot race
Florida Highway Patrol released video of the DWI crash
Florida Highway Patrol releases video of crash involving trooper, allegedly intoxicated driver

Latest News

Two Americans have been released from Venezuela as they look to improve relations with the...
2 Americans released from Venezuelan prison
Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling,...
Made green upgrades in 2021? Don’t miss these tax credits
President Joe Biden is signing an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency...
Biden signing order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Ukrainians flee besieged cities as conditions worsen
FILE - A Soviet-era top secret object Duga, an over-the-horizon radar system once used as part...
Reports: Chernobyl off electrical grid, same personnel working there for almost two weeks