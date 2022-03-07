Florida Highway Safety Patrol releases dash cam video of crash involving trooper, alleged intoxicated driver

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dash cam video shows the moment that a Florida Highway Patrol trooper bravely put her vehicle in front of an alleged impaired driver.

The Florida Highway Patrol and other agencies had barricades in place for the Sunshine Skyway 10K when a driver went through the barricades and headed toward the race route . A BMW driven by Kristen Kay Watts of Sarasota was being chased by officers when Trooper Toni Shuck bravely put her vehicle into the path of the BMW.

FHP officials say that Trooper Shuck is recuperating at home. She is a 26-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP released the following statement.

The FHP acknowledges and expresses our appreciation to the many that have expressed their gratitude for the Trooper’s selfless actions. Those wishing to contact Trooper Schuck, who continues to recover from her injuries with her family at home, may send their thoughts to her attention at Florida Highway Patrol, 11305 North McKinley Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 or via our FLHSMV and FHP social media.

March is Impaired Driving Awareness Month in Florida, and together, we can help prevent these tragedies from occurring. the Florida Highway Patrol reminds all motorists to drive responsibility, seek ride-sharing opportunities, utilize designated drivers and interdict impaired drivers by calling #FHP.

