Orthodox Christian Churches unite to help Ukrainian refugees

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - As the war between Ukraine and Russia continues to drive hundreds of thousands of people from Ukraine, churchgoers are stepping in to help.

Orthodox Christian Churches all over the world are donating funds hoping to help people displaced by the violence, including one in Bradenton. Members of St. Mark Orthodox Church are gathering donations to contribute to that fund.

The money collected will be spent on immediate needs of refugees like food and shelter.

For some members of the congregation, the cause is personal.

Historically the orthodox church in America has been tied to Russia, according to the pastor. Plus, many members of this congregation are from Ukraine and Russia.

“So, we still have very close ties,” Father Jonathan Cholcher said. “So, whether it’s people in Russia or people in Ukraine specifically now. The orthodoxy kind of transcends all of these political divisions. So, it is our duty to aid and help our brothers and sisters.”

Church organizers don’t have a final count on all the donations just yet. However, the pastor said this is a generous congregation, so he expects the sum will be significant.

If you’d like to donate to the refugee fund set up by the Orthodox Church in America you can do so by clicking here.

