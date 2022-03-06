Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

National average for gas tops $4 a gallon

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on February 8 in Los Angeles, California.
Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on February 8 in Los Angeles, California.(AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices across the country are climbing.

The national average price for regular gasoline climbed to $4.01 per gallon on Sunday, according to the American Automobile Association.

Gas prices have soared 28 cents in the last three days and 46 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 10 days ago.

Those are all the largest increases since Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast in 2005 devastating the nation’s oil and gas industry.

California has the highest average gas prices in the nation. The average price per gallon rose to $5.29 on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sarasota woman has been charged with DUI Serious Injury after FHP says she crashed into a...
FHP Trooper hurt when Sarasota woman ignores roadblock in place for Skyway 10K
SPFD
Massive fire destroys steakhouse in St. Pete
Spring Break on the Suncoast
Spring Break on the Suncoast
Stantec had an unexpected customer.
‘Excuse me, are you guys open?’ Gator hangs out in front of Sarasota business
This Lakewood Ranch restaurant says staffing isn't a problem.
Lakewood Ranch restaurant retains staff with employee-first mindset

Latest News

FILE - This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows the TikTok logo on a smartphone in Tokyo....
Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - March 6, 2022
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - March 5, 2022
ABC7 News at 11pm - March 5, 2022
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas