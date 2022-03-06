Hot Sunday, then Humid into the week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We hit 88° Saturday, a tie for the record high set in 1997. Naples and Ft. Myers also set records at 89° and 90° respectively. We have one more potential record high for Sunday. Record high for the Suncoast is 88° Sunday, set in 1944. Then after our hot weekend, we’re tracking a cold front that will bring changes to end the week. Temps will drop back to the low 80s to end the week, and humidity will really jump, with dew points getting into the high 60s again. That much moisture could lead to a chance for some morning fog for the week. And we actually have a chance at some rain, even a thunderstorm or two. The best timing for the front to move south across the Suncoast is Friday night and Saturday. We need the rain - For the year we’re getting close to four inches below-average rainfall. Fire danger is getting high to very high in many parts of Florida. We’ll continue to watch the rain potential closely for the end of the week.

