Record highs this weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We hit 87° Friday, tieing the record high set in 1973. Tampa and Ft. Myers also set records at 89° and 88° respectively. And there’s more where that came from for the weekend. Record highs for the Suncoast are 88° both Saturday and Sunday. Then after our hot weekend, we’re tracking a cold front that will bring changes to end the week. Temps will drop back closer to average at the end of the week, and we actually have a chance at some rain, even a thunderstorm or two. Thursday and Friday bring our best chance for showers, which we could really use. For the year we’re getting close to four inches below-average rainfall. Fire danger is getting high to very high in many parts of Florida. We’ll continue to watch the rain potential closely for the end of the week.

