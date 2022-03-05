Parrish community enjoys the annual Heritage Day Parade and Festival

Advertise With Us
Community enjoys Parrish Heritage Day Parade and Festival on Saturday.
By Rick Adams
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was family fun for everyone at Saturday’s Parrish Heritage Day Parade and Festival. The popular annual event taking place near Parrish Community High School.

It’s a day focusing on the rich history of Parrish. There were lots of games and activities for the kids. It also features delicious food, music, lots of vendors and antique cars. The Parrish Civic Association hosts this free event as a big thank you to the community.

“The idea is to continue the heritage, history is being lost everywhere,” said Gretchen Fowler, President of the Parrish Civic Association. “This is an opportunity to share the Parrish heritage and where we all started and keep it going, give something back to the community. Offer them an opportunity to come out of their homes and experience some fun.”

For more information on this event and the Parrish Civic Association you can log onto https://www.parrishcivicassociation.org/.

