How to get tickets to Beyond Van Gogh in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is open through April 24 in Sarasota at the temporary Starry Night Pavilion at University Town Center.

The multimedia experience allows viewers to walk through over 300 iconic artworks including instantly-recognizable classics “The Starry Night”, “Sunflowers”, and “Cafe Terrace at Night.” The scenes are accompanied by interactive elements and music. It usually takes an hour to get through the exhibit.

The hours of operation are:

Sunday – Thursday: 10am – 9pm (last entry 8pm)

Friday & Saturday: 10am – 10pm (last entry 9pm)

For information on tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.