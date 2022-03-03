Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Warming up through the weekend

No chance for rain as high pressure holds firm
Skies staying generally clear on Thursday
Skies staying generally clear on Thursday(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will see a cool start on Thursday with lows dropping down into the mid to upper 50′s for most everyone and low 60′s along the coast. So you may need a light jacket or sweatshirt for your morning walk but by the noon hour temperatures will be into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies and you can take off your sweater.

Normal low 77 degrees
Normal low 77 degrees(WWSB)

We will see warmer weather to start off the day on Friday with lows in the low 60s and then warm into the low to mid 80s by early afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

The weekend is looking warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s away from the beach and near 80 at the beaches. We will see winds out of the ESE with the humidity coming back up making it feel even warmer during the afternoon.

Dry weather will stick around through Wednesday of next week with generally mostly sunny skies and high temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s. The next chance for rain won’t be here until Friday March 11th as a cold front is expected to move through the area late next week.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Warm-up begins Thursday afternoon
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
This note was left with a bag of baseballs outside Cal Ripken Stadium.
‘I miss my dad:’ Anonymous gift and note touches workers at Sarasota Cal Ripken complex
Sarasota police say they do not believe anyone was injured in the incident.
Sarasota police investigating report of shooting on U.S. 301
Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch death, both sides speak

Latest News

Warm-up begins Thursday afternoon
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm - VOD - clipped version
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
A warm up for the Suncoast starts today
wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm March 1, 2022
wx6
First Alert Weather - 6pm March 1, 2022