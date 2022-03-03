Warming up through the weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will see a cool start on Thursday with lows dropping down into the mid to upper 50′s for most everyone and low 60′s along the coast. So you may need a light jacket or sweatshirt for your morning walk but by the noon hour temperatures will be into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies and you can take off your sweater.

Normal low 77 degrees (WWSB)

We will see warmer weather to start off the day on Friday with lows in the low 60s and then warm into the low to mid 80s by early afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

The weekend is looking warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s away from the beach and near 80 at the beaches. We will see winds out of the ESE with the humidity coming back up making it feel even warmer during the afternoon.

Dry weather will stick around through Wednesday of next week with generally mostly sunny skies and high temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s. The next chance for rain won’t be here until Friday March 11th as a cold front is expected to move through the area late next week.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.