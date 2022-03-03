Advertise With Us
Warmer weather in the weekend forecast

By John Scalzi
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the next three days the area of high pressure that is building in from the west will expand across the area and settle in.

The sinking air of the high pressure ridge will compress and warm the air at the surface. This will bring the high temperatures close to 90 degrees in many inland locations. Coastal communities will see upper 80s. The building area of high pressure will produce a drying process that keeps us rain-free this weekend.

The wildfire fire danger is increasing across the area and, yesterday, Manatee County was in the extreme category. Today will likely be the same.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
