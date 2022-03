UPDATE at 8:10 a.m.: The fire is out but left hand lanes are still blocked. Use caution in the area.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A vehicle totally engulfed in flamed in the median of I-75 south of Laurel Road is causing traffic delays Thursday morning.

Expect delays in the area as fire crews work at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.