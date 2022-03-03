Advertise With Us
Ukrainian community in North Port very concerned with family and friends in Ukraine

Ukrainian community in North Port reacting to escalating attacks on Ukraine.
Ukrainian community in North Port reacting to escalating attacks on Ukraine.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A very common site at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Church in North Port is parishioners making pierogis, also known as vareniki. Right down the road at another church babka is being made. Lots of these folks have family and friends in the war zone of Ukraine, so it’s an especially very tense time for them.

“We constantly receive text messages, emails, we’re in telephonic contact with many of them,” said Ihor Rakowsky, a parishioner at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church. “What we’re hearing is a story of horror, of disbelief, inconceivable that something like this could be happening in a civilized continent in the 21st century.”

Daria Tomashosky is president of the Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida. She has a best friend living in Ukraine’s capitol city. Her friend is now fleeing Kyiv with her husband and heading to Poland. Daria says she was finally able to speak with her friend on Wednesday, after not being able to reach her for days.

“All she could say is it’s horrendous, she said the bombing, the noise never stops,” said Tomashosky. “It’s very, very difficult, they worry.”

Many people are stopping by St. Mary’s to buy these specialized Ukrainian foods and donate extra money for the Ukrainian people. It’s something that’s happening all across the Suncoast.

“Right now we need money, we need money to send out for arms and for humanitarian aid,” said Tomashosky. “They need medicine, they’re running out of medicine, they’re running out of food.”

For more information on how you can help you can call St. Mary’s Ukrainian Church at 941-426-7931 or the Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida at 941-587-3024.

